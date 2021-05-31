Quebec to offer first doses to temporary foreign workers arriving at Montreal airport

Quebec will soon begin offering a first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to temporary foreign workers arriving at Montreal’s international airport.

Health minister Christian Dubé, immigration minister Nadine Girault, and Quebec’s minister of agriculture, André Lamontagne, announced the initiative Monday.

Under the new program, workers arriving at the Montreal-Trudeau airport will be able to receive a shot upon arrival on Canadian soil and will then be offered a second dose in their host region later in the summer.

In a news release, the government announced only foreign workers arriving on chartered flights will be eligible for the program. Montreal public health will also be responsible for welcoming the workers to the city and officials will also provide them with information (documentation and an explanatory video) "so that they can make an informed decision."

"Since temporary foreign workers in the agricultural sector are essential workers in environments at high risk of outbreaks, it was essential to find a way to provide them with the vaccine quickly," said Minister Lamontagne in the release.

"Thousands of them will arrive in the coming weeks to lend a hand to the Quebec agrifood sector."

Over the next month, approximately 2,275 foreign workers travelling on 13 flights are expected to arrive in Montreal and will be offered a first dose.