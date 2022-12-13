Quebec to offer free antiviral flu drug in pharmacies

With flu season in full swing, Quebec's health ministry will soon make an antiviral drug freely available at pharmacies in the hopes that it helps take the pressure off of crowded doctor's offices and emergency rooms.

To get the treatment, you'll have to take no less than three tests and then get a prescription from a health-care professional: a pharmacist, a doctor or a nurse practitioner.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday that "in the coming days" all pharmacies will offer Oseltamivir for free. The oral drug, also known under its brand name, Tamiflu, is prescribed for people who are at risk of serious complications from the flu.

Quebecers who have flu-like symptoms will have to go through a few steps to obtain the treatments, but the president of the Quebec Association of Pharmacy Owners (QAPO) said it's worth the effort.

"It's quite effective to prevent complications, hospitalizations…and it's good to treat people who are at risk," said Benoit Morin.

Those who are otherwise healthy are also eligible for the treatment if they live with others who are in high risk groups, like seniors and people with chronic illnesses.

Benoit also suggested that if people already have free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at home as they should ahead of the holidays, getting the needed medication may only require one trip outside.

HOW TO ACCESS FREE TREATMENT

First, people who have flu-like symptoms must take a rapid test to eliminate the possibility of COVID-19.

If the test is negative, they will have to make an appointment at a designated screening centre to take a "more sensitive COVID-19 test" as well as a test for influenza.

People can make appointments for screening centres on the government's online portal, Clic Santé, or by calling 1-877-644-4545.

If the final test is positive for influenza, that's when patients need to consult a doctor, pharmacist or nurse practitioner who will decide whether they are eligible for the antiviral drug. The health-care professional can prescribe Tamiflu based on an individual's needs and potential reactions to other medications.

"Hopefully they will not come to us in person if they're sick, they should stay home," since they can simply phone the pharmacy with news of the positive test result, Morin said.

If the pharmacist decides you're eligible to take the medication, "they will send it to you," he said.

Tamiflu, a five-day treatment, comes in capsule form for adults and liquid suspension for children.

"Expanding access to these drugs is a major step forward in our efforts to improve the management of people at risk of complications. We can thus hope to reduce certain medical consultations and hospitalizations," Dubé said in a news release on Tuesday.

"I would also like to commend the pharmacists for their contribution to these efforts. In my opinion, this is a significant optimization of our management approaches, and it comes at the right time, in a context where the needs are great."

The last time Tamiflu was made freely available in Quebec was during the H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009, according to the QAPO.

In late November, Quebec made the flu vaccine free for everyone. The shot was previously only free for those at risk of serious infection, while the rest of the population had to pay out of pocket.

The move was done to curb the surge in Quebec emergency rooms, which are currently battling with a mix of COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The roll-out of free flu antiviral drugs comes as public health officials in the province say the number of flu infections in Quebec may have reached a plateau.

Experts from the Institut national de santé publique (INSPQ) released data on Monday that showed the rate of positive influenza tests dropped slightly last week from 27 per cent to 25.2 per cent.

The vast majority of the cases were related to influenza A — which often is the first strain to strike in the fall — as influenza B appears to be gaining more ground. Even though the latter strain is increasing in numbers, the number of cases remains relatively low.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV's Tania Krywiak.