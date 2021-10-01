Quebec to pay out $39 million to victims of Lac-Megantic train tragedy

Quebec can now move forward with its intention to redistribute $39 million to those impacted by the Lac-Mégantic train derailment in July 2013.

Approximately $20 million will be redistributed directly, without deduction of legal fees, to victims recognized in the legal proceedings with Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway.

The amounts will be paid out by the end of the year.

The remaining $19 million will be invested in "significant projects" for the residents of Lac-Mégantic, the Quebec government confirmed, adding details of the investments will be announced at a later date.

"The government's priority has always been to act for the greatest benefit of the victims impacted by the July 6, 2013 tragedy," said Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette in a statement. "The redistribution of these sums is intended first of all to render justice to them, but also to allow this hard-hit community to continue its reconstruction."

The Superior Court stated last June that the government could redistribute the sums as it saw fit, in accordance with the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

The Court of Appeal refused to hear an appeal on the decision and the time limit for applying to the Supreme Court of Canada has now expired.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 1, 2021.