Quebec to present economic update on November 12

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard walks with his staff to present an economic update Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his office in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec's Finance Minister Eric Girard will present his economic update and provide an update on the state of public finances in the province on Nov. 12.

On Monday, Girard said he doesn't foresee a return to balanced budgets in Quebec before 2025-2026.

In the parliamentary study session, he also said that in terms of public finances, 2021 "will be difficult," especially the next six months.

He reiterated that the deficit for the current year is expected to reach a historic high of $15 billion.  

 

