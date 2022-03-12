Quebec to pressure Francophonie to denounce Russian invasion

Quebec will pressure the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Quebec Minister of International Relations and Francophonie Nadine Girault is leaving this Saturday for a stay of almost a week in Paris.

She told The Canadian Press in an interview that she will take advantage of her visit to the Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie to strongly condemn the Russian invasion.

A meeting with the OIF secretary general Louise Mushikiwabo is also on her agenda.

The OIF has still not taken a position on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, even though it is an observer member of the organization.

Girault describes this silence as "astonishing".

"I will continue to push for the organization to take a public position," she said. "They have to come out, they have to say publicly where they stand."

"I think Ms. Mushikiwabo must start to feel pressure from member states... to take a stand. It is the only organization that has not gone out there," she added.

The minister says that discussions have already taken place between her office and that of the secretary-general; a draft resolution is being prepared at the OIF and she hopes for a consensus.

At the moment, many African countries would not dare to criticize Russia, said Girault.

"Of course, there are always commercial interests," she added. "But what are the real interests that lead countries not to condemn such horrible actions?"

The Russian invasion is "abominable", she continued. "It is a total disregard for human rights... Just the bombing of a maternity hospital, I mean, it's inconceivable now.

"It's 2022. That we are not able to sit down, to agree, to have a diplomatic discussion, whatever the level, is totally unacceptable."

For these reasons Girault wants the OIF to stand up and assume its role.

"It would send an additional clear message that the current situation is not acceptable," she said. "It would be a very strong message."

MORE SUPPORT FROM QUEBEC

Girault announced that the Quebec government will provide additional assistance to international cooperation organizations that support Ukrainians.

On March 1, the government granted $150,000 to Doctors of the World Canada and $150,000 to the Canadian Red Cross, Quebec Division.

The organizations were chosen because of their presence on the ground, their neutrality and their ability to provide basic assistance to affected communities.

"We will definitely make a second shipment," said Girault on Friday, without specifying to whom this additional aid will be sent.

In February, the National Assembly denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The elected officials unanimously adopted a motion of support for the Ukrainians.

The Legault government subsequently announced the withdrawal of Russian products from the province's liquor stores (SAQ) and the raising of the Ukrainian flag in Parliament.

Quebec said it was ready to welcome an unlimited number of Ukrainian refugees.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 12, 2022.