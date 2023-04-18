iHeartRadio
Quebec to provide annual $300 allowance for teachers to buy books


Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, checks books during a visit of the Salon du Livre de Quebec (book fair) Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Quebec City. Legault is flanked by a book editor and Daniel Gelinas, right, director general of the book fair. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The provincial government of Quebec announced on Tuesday that teachers will receive an annual allowance of $300 to buy Quebec books for their classes. The initiative is aimed at improving the teaching of French in schools and encouraging students' interest in reading.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville made the announcement in Quebec City, stating that the measure would cost the Quebec treasury $55.6 million by 2027-2028. According to the ministry's estimates, the funding would provide a total of 616,000 new books per year in primary school classrooms.

"This initiative will make it possible to offer Quebec's youth an even more stimulating and enriching learning environment," said Drainville in a statement. "Developing students' interest in reading is only possible if we make as many quality books as possible available to them."

The government plans to announce additional measures to enhance the teaching of French in schools shortly.

The government says that it also wants to encourage students' interest in reading with this announcement.

"And developing this interest is only possible if we make as many quality books as possible available to our students. That's what our government is doing," Drainville said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 18, 2023.

