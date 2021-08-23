iHeartRadio
Quebec to receive the first cohort of Afghan refugees

MONTREAL -- Quebec Minister of Immigration Nadine Girault announced on Twitter Tuesday night that Quebec will receive approximately 300 refugees.

"After having carried out a quarantine in Toronto, the Afghan refugees bound for Quebec will be taken care of by the government of Quebec," Girault wrote. 

Premier Francois Legault posted on his Facebook page on Sunday that Quebec was ready to welcome refugees, particularly women victims of persecution.

Girault said Tuesday that the province is in the process of organizing a reception program with partner organizations.

"We obviously want to put everything in place so that the operation to welcome Afghan refugees goes smoothly," she wrote.

