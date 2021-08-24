Quebec to receive the first cohort of Afghan refugees

Quebec Minister of Immigration Nadine Girault announced on Twitter Monday night that Quebec will receive approximately 300 refugees.

"After having carried out a quarantine in Toronto, the Afghan refugees bound for Quebec will be taken care of by the government of Quebec," Girault wrote.

Premier Francois Legault posted on his Facebook page on Sunday that Quebec was ready to welcome refugees, particularly women victims of persecution.

Girault said Monday that the province is in the process of organizing a reception program with partner organizations.

"We obviously want to put everything in place so that the operation to welcome Afghan refugees goes smoothly," she wrote.