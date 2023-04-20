iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec to spend $3.6 million on methane reduction for dairy farmers


image.jpg

Quebec dairy farmers will get to share $3.6 million to move closer to their goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Quebec's minister of agriculture, fisheries and food, André Lamontagne, and his colleague in the environment, climate change, wildlife and parks department, Benoit Charette, will make the announcement Thursday afternoon on the sidelines of the annual Quebec dairy producers' general meeting, which is being held in Saint-Hyacinthe since Wednesday.

The financial aid, granted over five years and stemming from the Plan for a Green Economy 2030, aims to reduce methane emissions by 14 to 16 per cent per kilo of milk produced.

According to MAPAQ figures, methane accounts for 54 per cent of the greenhouse gases (GHGs) attributed to Quebec's agricultural sector, and emissions from enteric fermentation, i.e. cattle digestion, account for two-thirds of these GHGs.

The financial assistance will support the three components of the dairy producers' project, namely the design of a tool that will make it possible to monitor methane emissions from cows using samples of tank milk collected from various Quebec farms, the analysis and identification of best practices for reducing these emissions, and the awareness-raising and training of agricultural advisors and dairy producers in adopting them.

The dairy sector generates $12.1 billion in revenue annually, making it the most lucrative agricultural sector in Quebec.

The province is also the largest producer of milk in the country, with nearly 37 per cent of the Canadian market share.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 20, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*