Quebec to table budget on March 22 that will address inflation woes, rising costs

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard says he will table a provincial budget on March 22.

Girard announced the date today at the legislature, saying it will be a responsible budget focused on sound management of such government priorities as health, education and the economy.

He said it will also include measures to deal with inflation and rising costs faced by Quebecers, but he declined to comment further.

It will be Girard's fourth budget since the Coalition Avenir Quebec government won the 2018 provincial election and the last before an election expected this year.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault told reporters ahead of question period that rising rents, groceries and gas prices are hitting Quebecers hard, and he is promising the upcoming budget will provide some relief.

Legault also played down rumours of a spring election, telling reporters he intends to respect the Oct. 3 fixed date for an election.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 22, 2022