Quebec to table new French-language reform bill Thursday morning

Quebec is tabling its bill to strengthen the French language in the province Thursday morning.

The bill, called 'An Act Respecting French, the Official and Common Language of Quebec,' will be tabled at 10 a.m. in the Salon Bleu of the National Assembly in Quebec City by Minister Responsible for Languages, Simon Jolin-Barrette.

At 11:15 a.m., Premier Francois Legault and Jolin-Barrette will hold a news conference.

It's not yet known which reforms will be unveiled, including how they will be applied to CEGEPs, if the bilingual status of some 80 municipalities with be changed or revoked, or how they will affect Quebec’s so-called ‘historic anglophones.’

Legault has already said he is willing to use the notwithstanding clause to shield the bill from legal challenges.

The reform to Bill 101 is one of the government's biggest portfolios, with language minister announcing a $17-million investment last month to promote French in Quebec

