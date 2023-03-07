Quebec to test waters in plan to build two private mini-hospitals

Quebec is beginning to test the waters in its project to build two private mini-hospitals. The Ministry of Health and Social Services issued two calls for interest on Tuesday morning to hear proposals from potential partners.

The first two private mini-hospitals should be built, according to the government's plans, in the east of Montreal and in the Capitale-Nationale region.

The Montreal facility would have an outpatient clinic specializing in geriatrics, while the Quebec City facility would have an outpatient clinic specializing in pediatrics.

The two calls for interest posted on the Quebec electronic tendering system (SEAO) aim to "specify the general conditions, the clinical concept and the terms of the project," it said in a press release announcing the process.

It is also stated that meetings will soon be organized with interested candidates to answer their questions after they read the documents posted online.

In a press release, Health Minister Christian Dubé described this first contact as a "significant step" towards his objective of improving access to primary care.

The minister is handing over the reins of this project to his parliamentary assistant, Saint-Jérôme MNA Youri Chassin. Chassin said he wants to "identify the conditions for success" that will "reconcile efficiency and innovation."

Quebec reiterates that this project of private hospitals, whose care would be entirely covered by the public network, constitutes "one of the solutions" to "alleviate the pressure on the health network."

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 7, 2023. The Canadian Press health content gets funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.