iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec to test waters in plan to build two private mini-hospitals


image.jpg

Quebec is beginning to test the waters in its project to build two private mini-hospitals. The Ministry of Health and Social Services issued two calls for interest on Tuesday morning to hear proposals from potential partners.

The first two private mini-hospitals should be built, according to the government's plans, in the east of Montreal and in the Capitale-Nationale region.

The Montreal facility would have an outpatient clinic specializing in geriatrics, while the Quebec City facility would have an outpatient clinic specializing in pediatrics.

The two calls for interest posted on the Quebec electronic tendering system (SEAO) aim to "specify the general conditions, the clinical concept and the terms of the project," it said in a press release announcing the process.

It is also stated that meetings will soon be organized with interested candidates to answer their questions after they read the documents posted online.

In a press release, Health Minister Christian Dubé described this first contact as a "significant step" towards his objective of improving access to primary care.

The minister is handing over the reins of this project to his parliamentary assistant, Saint-Jérôme MNA Youri Chassin. Chassin said he wants to "identify the conditions for success" that will "reconcile efficiency and innovation."

Quebec reiterates that this project of private hospitals, whose care would be entirely covered by the public network, constitutes "one of the solutions" to "alleviate the pressure on the health network."

   --

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 7, 2023. The Canadian Press health content gets funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*