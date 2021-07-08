Quebec to use vaccine passports to limit access to non-essential services if COVID-19 worsens

The Legault government plans to use proof of vaccination to limit people's access to non-essential services if the COVID-19 situation worsens in the fall.

Quebec’s Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé made it clear that the roll-out of the vaccine passport will not happen until all eligible Quebecers will have had a chance to receive two doses of the vaccine, which is estimated to happen around Sept. 1.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon in Montreal, the minister said rather than locking down sectors of the economy, the vaccine passport will be used limit access to places like bars, gyms contact sports and other activities deemed "high risk."

While he said it is people's right to choose not to get the vaccine, he said those who choose not to get immunized might be required to self-isolate, get tested, or "not have access" to some activities.

"The vaccination passport is going to be used if,and only if, transmission or outbreaks justify us doing so in a certain sector of activity, or a given territory," the health minister said.

He also issued a plea to young adults between the ages of 18 and 30, who still have not been vaccinated.

"For many, there is no sense of urgency. I'll tell you that this is starting to be urgent to give you a first those in July," he said.

Dubé's plea to young adults comes because they make up the proportion of the population that is lagging behind in getting their first dose. He said they might not necessarily be anti-vaccine, but rather they might not view vaccination as a priority.

"It is no more true than ever. Vaccination is our passport to return to normality," the minister said

The province is expecting variants to play a key role in how public health responds to the coronavirus crisis later this year, but the premier has previously said he doesn’t want Quebecers to go through another lockdown.

Quebecers have already started to receive their proof of vaccination in the form of a QR code in their emails, though they still have no purpose yet.

Ahead of Thursday's announcement, Dube requested statistics from the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) to shine the light on new COVID-19 infections in the past week, revealing that 95 per cent of cases were linked to people who were not “adequately” vaccinated. People are considered to be fully immunized 14 days after their second dose, or, in the case of someone who has recovered from the coronavirus, two weeks after thier first shot.

La @MinistreMcCann a raison , il faut tout faire pour favoriser le retour en présentiel dans nos établissements scolaires . Cette rentrée sécuritaire passe par une augmentation de la vaccination dans les catégories 18-29 . On a toutes les ressources pour le faire maintenant https://t.co/A6I1IwBKDe

On Wednesday, Quebec also saw a recent uptick in caes of the Delta variant, which is spreading fast across parts of Europe and is believed to be more transmissible than the original strain of the coronavirus. While there have been some reports that fully vaccinated people have been infected by the variant, also known as B.1.617.2, experts say the approved vaccines in Canada still offer protection from serious illness and hospitalization.

This is a developing story that will be updated.