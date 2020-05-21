Quebec tourism associations call for a reopening schedule

Four tourism associations in Quebec have joined forces to ask authorities for a schedule detailing when they’ll be able to reopen.

Camping Québec, la Fédération des pourvoiries du Québec, Aventure Écotourisme Québec et l'Alliance de l'industrie nautique du Québec would like to be able to keep their businesses and customers in the loop. All four claim that the tourism industry has been significantly impacted by isolation orders related to COVID-19, and that their survival is now in jeopardy.

The associations say activities related to tourism, leisure and outdoor businesses are at a lower risk in certain sectors than in others, and yet those others have been given the green light to reopen by public health. They say they are ready to host customers safely and in compliance with health orders.

Camping Québec in particular said it received public health’s approval for its health security plan a few weeks ago, but it still hasn’t been given the green light to actually open.

The president of la Fédération des pourvoiries du Québec said illegal outfitters have shown up in several Quebec regions while legitimate ones have remained closed as they wait for official reopening announcements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2020.