iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec town's new mayor wins election recount by one vote

image.jpg

Denis Tassé is the new mayor of Montpellier, Que. by the slimmest of margins.

After initially losing the Nov. 7 election in the town 90 km northeast of Ottawa by one vote to incumbent Stéphane Séguin, Tassé requested a recount.

On Friday, the municipality of Montpellier announced the results of the recount – 366 votes for Tassé, 365 votes for Séguin. Judge Stephane Tremblay of the Court of Quebec conducted the recount.

The election night tally of votes had Séguin winning by one vote– 367 votes to 366.

Tassé is a former Gatineau city councillor, and ran for mayor of Gatineau in the 2017 municipal election.

Séguin served two terms as mayor of Montpellier, winning in 2013 and 2017. In 2013, Séguin won by 17 votes.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error