Quebec transport minister caught seatbelt-less on social media 5 times: report

Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault is apologizing after photos emerged of her not wearing her seatbelt while on the road.

The photos, published by the Journal de Montreal today, were taken over a three-year span and posted to her social media accounts, both while Guilbault was driving or a passenger in a vehicle.

Guilbault, who is also the deputy premier, apologized for the lapse in judgment as she headed into a cabinet meeting.

She said the moments where she forgot to buckle up were rare exceptions rather than the rule, but were unacceptable nonetheless and violations of the provincial Highway Safety Code.

Guilbault recognized that as a minister, she has a duty to set an example.

She says her errors should serve as a reminder to be extra vigilant on the road, in particular with the start of the new school year.

"We politicians are human beings like everyone else, we also make mistakes and I am very imperfect as a person," said Guilbault, who introduced new road safety measures eight days ago.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 30, 2023