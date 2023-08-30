iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec transport minister caught seatbelt-less on social media 5 times: report


image.jpg

Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault is apologizing after photos emerged of her not wearing her seatbelt while on the road.

The photos, published by the Journal de Montreal today, were taken over a three-year span and posted to her social media accounts, both while Guilbault was driving or a passenger in a vehicle.

Guilbault, who is also the deputy premier, apologized for the lapse in judgment as she headed into a cabinet meeting.

She said the moments where she forgot to buckle up were rare exceptions rather than the rule, but were unacceptable nonetheless and violations of the provincial Highway Safety Code.

Guilbault recognized that as a minister, she has a duty to set an example.

She says her errors should serve as a reminder to be extra vigilant on the road, in particular with the start of the new school year.

"We politicians are human beings like everyone else, we also make mistakes and I am very imperfect as a person," said Guilbault, who introduced new road safety measures eight days ago.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 30, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*