Quebec travelers and American businesses eagerly await Nov. 8 border reopening

The Canada-U.S. land border is scheduled to reopen for non-essential travel on Nov. 8, and American businesses are gearing up for a surge of Canadian customers.

Quebecers have had to wait 20 months to do their usual cross-border runs to places like Plattsburgh, New York.

At Plattsburgh's Champlain Centre shopping mall, about a third of all shoppers are Canadians.

"We did miss the Canadian shoppers," says the centre's marketing director, Emily Moosman. "We didn’t hear French being spoken out in the corridor which was sad. We got so used to that."

In honour of the border re-opening, the mall will be rolling out the welcome mat with discounts of up to 10 per cent for its northern neighbours.

"So if they show their Canadian I.D., they will receive these savings. We put hotels they can stay at if they’re interested, and also many of them have not been to our mall in 20 months, so we put what’s new. We have some exciting new brands that arrived," says Moosman.

To enter the U.S., Canadians won't need a negative COVID test but will have to show proof of vaccination at the border.

But a negative COVID test will be required to return home.

"The only requirement is that the test be done 72 hours before entering in Canada, and it needs to be the PCR or molecular test, it cannot be the rapid test," says Erik Paradis from the Canada Border Services Agency.

That means someone going to the U.S. for a day trip can be tested in Canada before leaving, and then use that same test upon reentry.

Tests cost anywhere from $100 in the U.S. to $250 in Canada.

Montrealer Natalie Lang hasn't seen her relatives in Burlington, Vermont for almost two years.

But she says for her family of four, the cost for a quick visit may be too much.

"I’m not happy with it. I think the fees are ridiculous. I think it’s a cash grab," says Lang.

Another issue is wait times: border officials are saying travellers waiting to cross might have to wait longer than usual.

"There are more questions to be asked, more things that need to be checked by our border services officers," says Paradis.

But for Canadians longing for an American road trip, at least the 20-month wait is nearly over.