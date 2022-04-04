iHeartRadio
Quebec tribunal rules in favour of union over COVID-19 premium complaint

Nurse working during pandemic. FILE PHOTO (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A health-care worker who complained his union was deducting union dues from his COVID-19 premium has had his complaint dismissed.

The Administrative Labour Tribunal stated the complaint was "clearly unsuccessful," ruling in favour of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ).

The FIQ member filed his complaint under section 47.2 of the Labour Code, which alleges a breach of duty of representation by the union.

The member argued that the FIQ incorrectly deducted union dues from his COVID-19 premium.

In its decision, the tribunal said the deduction of dues is part of a union's internal management, rules and operating mechanism.

The tribunal does not have the power to oversee all union activities, it said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 4, 2022. 

