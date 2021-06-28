Quebec turns green; more COVID-19 restrictions lifted

With a steadying decline in the number of new COVID-19 infections in Quebec, officials have declared the entire province is now zoned green.

With the new colour coding comes the lifting of more COVID-19 restrictions.

However, Quebec health authorities still recommend physical distancing and wearing masks for anyone not fully vaccinated against the virus.

Among the new freedoms are:

A maximum of 10 people from different addresses, or the occupants of three residences, is allowed to gather inside a private residence.

Gatherings of up to 20 people, or the occupants of three residences, is permitted outside on private property, such as in a backyard.

Up to 250 people are allowed at wedding ceremonies, as long as they stay seated for the entire event. Physical distancing must be maintained and guests are advised not to move around. Receptions are limited to 25 people if indoors and 50 people if outdoors.

A maximum of 250 people can now attend funerals, but everyone must remain seated. Viewings or expressing condolences can have a rotation of 50 people at a time.

Some restrictions still apply to restaurants and bars, including only allowing up to 50 per cent capacity, keeping a list of all their customers and making sure there is adequate distance between the tables.

They also cannot sell alcohol after midnight and karaoke and dancing must end by 2 a.m.

With the new rules:

Up to 10 people, or the occupants of three residences, are allowed per table in restaurants.

A maximum of 10 people, or the occupants of three residents, are permitted per table in bars, breweries and casinos.

Up to 20 people are allowed on outdoor terraces.

Travel between regions and cities is possible, but some specific travel measures may apply.