Quebec unions call for more COVID sick leave to support non-remote workers


image.jpg

Quebec's three major unions are calling on the provincial government to provide a 10-day COVID-19 sick leave for those who can't work from home due to the nature of their job.

In a joint press release issued Thursday, the FTQ, CSN and CSQ said there's an insufficient number of sick days for workers in large networks such as healthcare, education and childcare, as well as several other sectors.

In part, the aim is to prevent workplaces from becoming COVID-19 breeding grounds caused by those who have no choice but to go to work, even if they're sick.

In order to do the right thing and stay home when necessary, one must have the conditions to do so, the press release states.

The FTQ, CSN and CSQ say the active circulation of viruses and isolation periods are seriously cutting into employees' sick leave. Members have reportedly been forced to report to work despite testing positive for COVID-19 to avoid penalization.

The unions note that the Canadian government has already provided 10 days of sick leave to its workers by amending the Canada Labour Code. The measure comes into effect on Dec. 1.

The FTQ, CSN and CSQ say they represent more than 1.14 million workers in Quebec in both the public and private sectors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 24, 2022.

