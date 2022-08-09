iHeartRadio
Quebec university students scored high with COVID-19 compliance: McGill study

Students are shown wearing masks at Dawson College in Montreal as they return to in-class learning on August 23, 2021. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

University students in Quebec did quite well at following COVID-19 restrictions such as wearing a mask and social distancing, McGill University researchers have found.

As many as 78 per cent of students wore masks and respected the two-metre distance rule in a university library at the height of the pandemic in 2021.

This is the first study in the province using direct observation to examine compliance with pandemic-related health measures.

"We believe that these results are of great value for the general public, as they provide the first scientific feedback on the behaviour of a specific population toward COVID-19 preventive measures during a critical period of the pandemic," said Yohann Pilon, the study's lead author and Doctor of Medicine candidate at McGill University.

The students' score is just two points away from the 80 per cent threshold "suggested as necessary" to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to the study.

Pilon's work suggests that university libraries can remain open in the event of a future COVID wave, as long as appropriate safety measures are in place.

"It may also support public health authorities and university administrators in implementing future health policies that would lead to the safe maintenance of as many in-person activities as possible if faced with another surge in COVID-19 cases," he added.

This study made a total of 2,109 observations in a Quebec university library from March 28 to April 25 last year.

