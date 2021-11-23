Quebec unveils COVID-19 vaccination program for children, health emergency near to ending?

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced the details of the COVID-19 vaccination plan for children Tuesday evening.

"I can imagine that it can cause some concern," the premier said. "I want to try to reassure parents of Quebec first."

Legault said there were even more tests performed throughout the world for the children's vaccine, and that it is safe. After an adequate number of children are vaccinated, the premier said the health emergency will end.

In the first day, 80,000 appointments were booked.

"We are a nation that can pull together when necessary," said Legault. "We will vaccinate children first and then we will lift the health emergency."

He said the government did not have any plans to lift the mask mandate in classrooms yet, and asked citizens to respect health regulations - including the maximum of 10 people at private gatherings - as the holidays approach.

Vaccinated children will also be safer around their grandparents during the holidays compared with non-vaccinated kids, Legault said.

"Holding grandma and grandpa in your arms, not having to worry about giving COVID-19 to mom and dad -- that has a certain value to children," he said.

Legault along with Minister of Health Christian Dubé, director of public health Horacio Arruda and director of Quebec's vaccination campaign Daniel Paré made the announcement.

Parents and guardians can already book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their children via the Clic-Santé website. The first vaccine appointments start Wednesday.

Vaccinations at school will begin Nov. 29, but they will not occur without the consent of their parents, Legault said.

The children's vaccine will include a lower dosage than the one for adults and older kids.

As of Tuesday, Quebec health-care professionals have administered 13,478,504 doses of vaccine. The province says that 91 per cent of the eligible population (not including those under 12 years old) has received one dose of vaccine, and 88 per cent has received both doses.

Quebec's immunization committee recommends a second dose of vaccine be administered at least eight weeks after the first.

Dubé says he plans to have as many of the province's 650,000 children vaccinated with at least one dose by Christmas -- but they will not be subject to the vaccine passport rule.

Legault said people who are elderly can book a booster shot now, and that public health is not recommending a third dose for those under 70.

He urged Quebecers to respect the health measures in place such as a maximum of 10 people in private gatherings, even during the winter holidays.