Quebec unveils curriculum reform to replace former Ethics and Religious Culture program

Quebec unveiled an overhaul to its curriculum Sunday with a new program promising "a better understanding of our culture," according to the education minister.

The new program called "Culture and Quebec Citizenship" will replace the former Ethics and Religious Culture program, also known as ERC.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced the change Sunday, which will be rolled out in classrooms across the province at the start of the 2022 school year.

The new program is built on three main aspects: "culture," "Quebec citizenship," and "dialog and critical thinking."

The "culture" componant will "highlight Quebec culture, which defines our society."

"This will allow students to grasp the culture in which they operate," read a Sunday press release, "and understand that each society is influenced by a different cultural context."

"Quebec citizenship," the second componant, aims to teach students about civic life and media literacy. It will also cover "fundamental principles" like "self respect, freedom of expression and concience, equality and secularism."

In the third componant, "dialogue and critical thinking," students "will be asked to question themselves and tackle moral dilemmas," read the announcement, "to examine cultural, religious, scientific and social references."

