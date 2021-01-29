Quebec unveils first designs for long-promised Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital

Quebec unveiled the first images of the model for a long-promised hospital in Vaudreuil-Soulanges on Friday.

The hospital, west of Montreal, is slated to open in 2026.

“With the first models finally unveiled, we are starting to really understand what this major project represents for the population of our region,” said Maryline Picard, parliamentary assistant to Health Minister Christian Dubé and the MNA for Soulanges.







In 2019, the province announced it had acquired land for a future hospital, near highways 30 and 40 in the municipality west of the island of Montreal.

The project, worth 1.7 billion, will add 404 beds to the health network, and will include 41 stretchers in the emergency room and 11 surgical rooms.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the hospital is more needed than ever with the increase in population the area has seen in recent years.







“This great major project is starting to materialize in a tangible way, and we can be very proud of it, collectively,” said Health Minister Christian Dubé.

A call for tenders will open soon, with construction expected to begin in early 2022.



