Quebec unveils plans for new day to celebrate Francophonie, doubled funding for inter-country initiatives in French

Quebec unveiled its new policy on the Canadian Francophonie on Sunday aimed at forging links with French-speaking communities outside the province.

Canadian Francophonie Minister Sonia LeBel said she intends, among other things, “to propose to the National Assembly an official designation of March 22 as Quebec Day of the Canadian Francophonie,” during a Sunday press conference at Montreal.

March is already celebrated by many as the Month of the Francophonie, and March 22 marks the birthday of famed Manitoba-born-turned-Quebec writer Gabrielle Roy.

The government has also taking early steps towards creating a "francoresponsible" label for businesses and organizations "which not only promote the use of French, but also offer services in French,” according to LeBel.

“We are a minority in Canada. I think we have a responsibility to get to know each other better, to support each other better,” she added, outlining further plans to hold meetings organized by the Fédération des communautés francophones et acadiennes.

There were also promises of increased funding for exchange initiatives within Canada, including research grants and internships.

“The Government of Quebec will double its financial support by 2024-2025: this will be an additional investment of $8 million over three years,” said the minister.

“Quebec is the only French-speaking [jurisdiction] in North America, which means that we have a great responsibility with regard to French and we have a duty to protect our language,” she said. “We have a duty to support the Francophonie elsewhere in Canada.”

Turning her attention to the English-speaking minority in Quebec, she said the new initiatives do “not mean that we want to weaken the English-speaking community.”

“What we are saying is that we are one of the official languages of Canada and therefore should be treated as an official language.”

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on March 20, 2021 with the financial support of the Facebook and The Canadian Press News Fellowships.