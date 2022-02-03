Quebec version of 'freedom convoy' on its way to Quebec City as SQ patrols National Assembly

Quebec provincial police are patrolling outside the National Assembly in Quebec City in anticipation of the imminent arrival of the so-called "Quebec Freedom Convoy."

In a Facebook live video posted Thursday morning, two of the convoy's organizers, Bernard "Rambo" Gauthier and Kevin Grenier, told their followers they are on their way to Quebec City from the Baie-Comeau area, 420 kilometres northeast of the provincial capital.

"There are people who say, 'Oh, there are only about a hundred cars,' but remember there are others leaving this afternoon, another gang leaving tomorrow, and another gang leaving the day after tomorrow," said Grenier.

"Our goal isn't to 'jam up' the city. It's to go to Quebec and be heard."



At a news conference in Sherbrooke Thursday afternoon, Premier François Legault said Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault and others are following it closely.

"Yes to protest, no to mayhem. No to preventing citizens from functioning normally," he said, adding that families have some well-deserved recreation coming up with Quebec City's winter carnival, or Carnavale, and the protest can't interfere with that.

When asked to describe what he considers “mayhem,” Legault said, "Mayhem is when people can't function normally,” adding that it means “families going for walks on the weekend, enjoying themselves as a family, circulating normally."

Quebec City police (SPVQ) say they are ready for the convoy's arrival, but will "respect the right to protest."



“Protesting is a democratic right guaranteed by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” said Quebec City police deputy director André Turcotte Wednesday.

“At the moment, the SPVQ has been in contact with different people participating from various groups who wish to mobilize in Quebec City in the coming days. Discussion is open and we have very good cooperation with these people,” he said.

Quebec provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec, released a YouTube video Thursday saying it will work to ensure the safety of the National Assembly and local highways.



The Quebec convoy was inspired by a cross-Canada protest that culminated in front of Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa last weekend.

Starting to see more #FreedomConvoyCanada2022 pickup trucks in Quebec City here outside #AssNat. Expecting the cote-nord cohort to arrive in a few hours, they left Baie Comeau around 10ish according to their Facebook live. pic.twitter.com/5koMV24RWr

The goal of that demonstration, which is on its sixth day, is to demand an end to all public health restrictions, as well as calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

However, nearly all vaccine mandates and other public health rules are the jurisdiction of provincial governments.



Starting Jan. 15, COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for all truckers entering Canada from the U.S. The U.S. also has the same mandate on its border, making it impossible for unvaccinated Canadian truckers to cross the border.

OPPOSITION CALLS FOR MORE PROACTIVE RESPONSE

Meanwhile, Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade is criticizing the Legault government for not being proactive in preventing any outbursts that could occur from the demonstrators.



Anglade said she understands the need to protest, but fears the consequences for Quebec City residents, restaurant owners and businesses.

On Wednesday, Minister Guilbault said that the various police forces were preparing a concerted strategy to contain the influx of protesters, while Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx urged protesters to give a break to the tourism industry, restaurateurs and hoteliers who have suffered greatly during the two-year pandemic.

Québec solidaire parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois invited Quebecers to instead demonstrate for better treatment of schoolchildren, seniors, health-care workers and factory workers.



- With files from The Canadian Press