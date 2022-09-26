iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec votes: CAQ, PQ leaders head to Fiona-battered Iles-de-la-Madeleine


image.jpg

Two of Quebec's main party leaders are heading to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, which is in cleanup mode after a battering from post-tropical storm Fiona.

Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon announced Sunday he plans to visit the eastern Quebec island chain to see if there was anything his party could do to help.

He told reporters that recovery efforts seemed well underway, but Quebecers hit by natural disasters in the past haven't gotten the support they needed.

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is also expected to visit the riding, which his party hopes to take from Plamondon next week.

PQ incumbent Joel Arseneau is working to keep his seat but is facing a challenge from well-known local mayor and CAQ candidate Jonathan Lapierre.

Liberal (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade says her team is also considering visiting the islands before the Oct. 3 election.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*