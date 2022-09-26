Quebec votes: CAQ, PQ leaders head to Fiona-battered Iles-de-la-Madeleine

Two of Quebec's main party leaders are heading to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, which is in cleanup mode after a battering from post-tropical storm Fiona.

Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon announced Sunday he plans to visit the eastern Quebec island chain to see if there was anything his party could do to help.

QUEBEC ELECTION 2022: Get the latest updates and in-depth coverage

He told reporters that recovery efforts seemed well underway, but Quebecers hit by natural disasters in the past haven't gotten the support they needed.

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is also expected to visit the riding, which his party hopes to take from Plamondon next week.

PQ incumbent Joel Arseneau is working to keep his seat but is facing a challenge from well-known local mayor and CAQ candidate Jonathan Lapierre.

Liberal (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade says her team is also considering visiting the islands before the Oct. 3 election.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.