Quebec wages increases in 2023 expected to be 4.1 per cent, but less in the public sector

Quebec employers expect to have to increase salaries in their establishments by 4.1 per cent next year, according to a report from the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés du Québec.

This is the highest forecast for salary increases since 2008, according to the Order.

The information and communications technology sector is expected to benefit the most, with projected increases of 4.9 per cent, according to these forecasts for 2023.

In an interview on Wednesday, order executive director Manon Poirier explained that it is mainly the labour shortage that is having this effect on salary increases. And demand has been high in information technology for years, and not just in large companies, she said.

At the other end of the spectrum, workers in municipal, provincial and federal governments are expected to see the smallest wage increases, according to the same forecast, at 3.1 percent in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 21, 2022.