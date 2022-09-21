iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec wages increases in 2023 expected to be 4.1 per cent, but less in the public sector


image.jpg

Quebec employers expect to have to increase salaries in their establishments by 4.1 per cent next year, according to a report from the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés du Québec.

This is the highest forecast for salary increases since 2008, according to the Order.

The information and communications technology sector is expected to benefit the most, with projected increases of 4.9 per cent, according to these forecasts for 2023.

In an interview on Wednesday, order executive director Manon Poirier explained that it is mainly the labour shortage that is having this effect on salary increases. And demand has been high in information technology for years, and not just in large companies, she said.

At the other end of the spectrum, workers in municipal, provincial and federal governments are expected to see the smallest wage increases, according to the same forecast, at 3.1 percent in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 21, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*