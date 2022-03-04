Quebec wants a more sober Day of Remembrance for COVID-19 victims on March 11

The Quebec government wants a more sober national day of remembrance for the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Premier Francois Legault said Friday that on March 11, there will be no official ceremony, but some symbolic gestures will be made.

Last year, Legault participated in a ceremony with several dignitaries and representatives of the bereaved families.

"This year will be more 'sober,'" said the premier's press secretary, Ewan Sauves.

The government will fly the Quebec flag at half-mast on the central tower of the National Assembly, on government buildings, in municipalities, and in Quebec's offices abroad.

"This is already considered a strong gesture in terms of protocol," said Sauves.

The premier is also expected to mark the day in some way, but he will not necessarily make public appearances.

Unlike last year, Quebecers will not be invited to observe a minute of silence at 1 p.m., and the white rose, which was the emblem of the ceremony last year, will not be used.

It will also be "at the discretion" of the municipalities to hold or not commemorative activities next Friday.

"We all have a duty to remember, and March 11 will be dedicated to the victims and their loved ones," said Sauves.

On that day, it will be exactly two years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic.

Quebec has recorded 926,920 cases of COVID-19 in the past two years, including 14,056 deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 4, 2022.