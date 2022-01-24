Quebec wants to recruit about 8,000 employees in the school network by 2026

Quebec announced four measures to recruit about 8,000 employees in the education network by 2026.

The Legault government wants to continue to encourage the return of retired teachers on contract or as substitute teachers. The financial incentive put in place in September 2020 will be made permanent, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said at a press conference Monday.

This incentive has helped bring back 700 retirees during the 2020-2021 school year. Quebec expects to recruit an even greater number," said Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity.

In order to promote staff retention and stability, Quebec is banking on the possibility of granting part-time contracts, allowing for the accumulation of replacement and substitute tasks up to a full workload.

The government also plans to fill as many positions as possible before July 1.

To address the labour shortage in school-age child care, $22.6 million will be invested over five years to train more educators.

These measures are in addition to those announced last fall as part of "Opération main-d'oeuvre" to recruit, train and retrain workers in various public services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 24, 2022.

This article was produced with the financial support of Facebook and The Canadian Press News Fellowships.