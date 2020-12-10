Quebec was woefully underprepared to handle COVID in CHSLDs: report

The Quebec government has failed miserably on all fronts and failed to honour its responsibility to ensure the safety of vulnerable people living in long-term care facilities during the first wave of the pandemic, the ombudsperson determined in a devastating report made public Thursday.

In total, 3,890 people died in CHSLDs this spring, often left to their own devices in poor condition, some not even given basic care at the end of their life - hygiene care, assistance at meals, distribution of glasses of water, hair washing – for several weeks.

And that's without counting the constant delays in changing adult diapers. Some spent days with incontinence pads as their only garment.

People were forced to stay in bed “sometimes for several weeks,” suffering from bed sores and suffering from deteriorating health and “irreversible'' cognitive losses. Nursing staff did not even have time to turn them in their beds, the report shows.

An orderly said she was often left alone with 50 residents under her care, unable to meet their needs.

The long-term care homes were the blind spot in pandemic preparations, so much so that the threat to the residents of these establishments was seriously underestimated, ombudsperson Marie Rinfret summarized in her progress report of about 20 pages, the result of a survey of 1,355 members of the health network's staff.

The list of shortcomings and criticisms of the government is long: insufficient protective equipment, shortage of staff, staff movements, reinforcements arrived too late, poor management that was too far from the field, and a ban on visitors having caused much distress.

In May, the Quebec ombudsperson began conducting an in-depth investigation into the management of the crisis in CHSLDs during the first wave of the pandemic.

The final report is expected in fall 2021, but Rinfret was keen to publish a progress report this fall.

Earlier, in May, she criticized the glaring shortage of personnel, the difficult working conditions due to this shortage, a high turnover of orderlies and insufficient monitoring of private sectors by the public health network.