Quebec watchdog investigating after man dies during police intervention

Quebec's police watchdog announced Tuesday morning it was investigating the death of a 53-year-old man after an officer shot him during an intervention northeast of Montreal.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes said in a news release that provincial police were called to a home in Lavaltrie on Monday night and found a man and a woman at the scene.

The BEI said preliminary information suggests police took the man outside after the woman filed a complaint against him, but the man and one of the officers went back in after the man asked to get his wallet and personal items.

At that time, the man grabbed a knife and injured himself and the police officer shot him, the BEI said.

The man was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

The watchdog sent seven investigators to the scene, and they will have assistance from Montreal police.

Meanwhile, the BEI also announced an investigation into a separate incident, this one involving Montreal police.

Preliminary information in that case suggests police used a stun gun on a 48-year-old man who became agitated and started hitting his head against walls while in detention on Monday night, the BEI said.

Police then called a tactical intervention squad -- who used a stun gun on the man again -- as well as paramedics.

The man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

