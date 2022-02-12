Quebec weighs suspending vaccine passport sooner rather than later

Quebec health minister Christian Dube has floated the idea of suspending the vaccine passport program, depending on infection rates — but not everyone is on board.

While speaking at the National Assembly Friday, Dube said it was possible the passport system could be suspended sooner rather than later, as it has been in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The passport is currently required in Quebec to access many non-essential businesses such as restaurants, SAQ retailers and big box stores.

Dube says whether the passport is retired in the coming weeks hinges on the COVID-19 numbers moving forwards.

But doctors like Christopher Labos say it might be too soon.

“I’m a little worried about getting rid of it,” he told CTV News. “There’s still a lot of COVID, there’s still a lot of people sick, there are still a lot of people in hospital.”

Watch the above video for the full story.