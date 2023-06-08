iHeartRadio
Quebec wildfires: 50 prisoners from Amos relocated as a preventative measure


(Source: Pexels.com)

A Quebec prison relocated about 50 inmates on Thursday to allow for a faster evacuation should the need arise, as wildfires burn across the province.

The inmates at Amos Detention Facility in northwestern Quebec are moving to other institutions in the province, confirmed the ministry of public security in an e-mail.

“The Correctional Services of the Ministry of Public Security remain in contact with their various partners and are closely monitoring the evolution of active fires and forest fire risks in the vicinity of their detention facilities."

It added that all detention centres have procedures in place in the case of an emergency,

The forest fire burning closest to the prison is in Normetal, about 130 kilometres away from the town of Amos. 

