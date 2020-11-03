iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec will collect online condolences for victims of Halloween attack

ctv

MONTREAL -- The Quebec government announced an initiative on Tuesday that will allow citizens to express their condolences to the victims of the deadly attacks in Quebec City on Halloween. 

A register has been set up online to allow Quebecers to show support to the families of the two victims, Suzanne Clermont and Francois Duschene. 

The register is accessible to the public until Nov. 9. 

The messages will be collected and sent to the victims' families. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error