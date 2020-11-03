Quebec will collect online condolences for victims of Halloween attack

MONTREAL -- The Quebec government announced an initiative on Tuesday that will allow citizens to express their condolences to the victims of the deadly attacks in Quebec City on Halloween.

A register has been set up online to allow Quebecers to show support to the families of the two victims, Suzanne Clermont and Francois Duschene.

The register is accessible to the public until Nov. 9.

The messages will be collected and sent to the victims' families.