Quebec will fall into recession by the end of year: economic critic

Quebec will fall back into recession by the end of the year, according to former Quebec finance minister Carlos Leitao.

On Wednesday, the Liberal MNA told reporters that a downturn in several areas, including investment, exports, consumer confidence and job creation, would drive the economy into a recession in the coming months.

Several parts of the province have re-entered lockdown following COVID-19 outbreaks, a move that Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said would be a financial disaster.