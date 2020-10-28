iHeartRadio
Quebec will fall into recession by the end of year: economic critic

carlos leitao file photo ctv

Quebec will fall back into recession by the end of the year, according to former Quebec finance minister Carlos Leitao.

On Wednesday, the Liberal MNA told reporters that a downturn in several areas, including investment, exports, consumer confidence and job creation, would drive the economy into a recession in the coming months.

Several parts of the province have re-entered lockdown following COVID-19 outbreaks, a move that Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said would be a financial disaster. 

