Quebec will make masks mandatory on public transit

by Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

The Quebec government is expected to announce Tuesday that wearing a mask while taking public transit is to become mandatory.

Quebec Premier François Legault is to make the announcement at a press conference in Montreal Tuesday morning, along with Horacio Arruda, Quebec's national director of public, Montreal public health director Mylène Drouin and Chantal Rouleau, the junior transport minister and minister responsible for the Montreal region.

CTV News has confirmed the news first reported by TVA and Radio-Canada Monday afternoon.

Thus far the wearing of masks has been strongly recommended by public transport authorities in Quebec, but not made mandatory.

Politicians and other advocates have been calling on the government to make masks mandatory aboard public transit for several weeks now.

The City of Toronto announced earlier this month that riders of its public transit must wear a face mask as of Thursday.

CJAD 800 will carry Premier Legault's news conference live, starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.