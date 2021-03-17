iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec will soon vaccinate people with disabilities for COVID-19 at care homes

A syringe is prepared with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebecers with disabilities will soon be vaccinated for COVID-19 at their place of residence.

Quebec's health and social services ministry said Thursday that those living in intermediate or family-type care (IR-FTR), with continual assistance (CAR) and those under section 108 of the health and social services act (AHSSS) will be vaccinated directly at their place of residence.

The around 13,000 Quebecers living with autism, an intellectual disability or a physical disability can now make an appointment, and vaccinations will begin in April.

Vaccinations will also be offered to staff and owners of the residences.

Quebec said the change does not alter the established priority schedule based on age, then living environment, then medical conditions, folllowed by occupation. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error