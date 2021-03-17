Quebec will soon vaccinate people with disabilities for COVID-19 at care homes

Quebecers with disabilities will soon be vaccinated for COVID-19 at their place of residence.

Quebec's health and social services ministry said Thursday that those living in intermediate or family-type care (IR-FTR), with continual assistance (CAR) and those under section 108 of the health and social services act (AHSSS) will be vaccinated directly at their place of residence.

The around 13,000 Quebecers living with autism, an intellectual disability or a physical disability can now make an appointment, and vaccinations will begin in April.

Vaccinations will also be offered to staff and owners of the residences.

Quebec said the change does not alter the established priority schedule based on age, then living environment, then medical conditions, folllowed by occupation.