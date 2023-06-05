iHeartRadio
Quebec will spend $57.5 million to support social pediatrics centres


In response to recommendations of the Laurent Commission, Quebec is announcing $57.5 million in support for the network of community-based social pediatric centres.

At a news conference on Monday morning at the La Ruelle d'Hochelaga community social pediatric centre, Minister for Families Suzanne Roy and Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant made the announcement.

Roy said that the aim was to reach more than 15,000 vulnerable children through around 50 centres inspired by Dr. Gilles Julien's approach.

The investment should make it possible to strengthen the capacity of community-based social pediatrics centres and extend their services to regions not yet served.

The government said it also wants to improve support for the development of direct care and services for children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 6, 2023.

