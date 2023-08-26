iHeartRadio
Quebec woman, 58, killed in suspected homicide


A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating what appears to be a homicide Saturday morning in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

Emergency services were called about a 58-year-old woman seriously injured inside a residence on Paul E. Benoit Street in Témiscaming around 5:15 a.m.

"She was taken to hospital where she was unfortunately pronounced dead," said SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on the scene and taken in for questioning.

The circumstances of the event and nature of the victim's injuries have not been revealed, although police confirmed the case is being investigated as a homicide.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 26, 2023. 

