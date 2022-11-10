iHeartRadio
Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump reviewing plea offer: lawyer


This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, shows the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. A lawyer for Ferrier, the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former United States president Donald Trump, says she is likely to accept a plea offer from federal prosecutors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, via AP

A lawyer for the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former United States president Donald Trump says she is likely to accept a plea deal.

Federal public defender Eugene Ohm told a Washington D.C. District Court today that his client has a number of questions about the details of the offer made by federal prosecutors.

Pascale Ferrier, 55, is alleged to have mailed in September 2020 an envelope containing the poison ricin to the White House and faces four federal charges in the U.S. capital.

The plea deal would also cover the 16 federal charges that Ferrier faces in Texas, where she is alleged to have mailed poison to several law enforcement officials.

Ferrier is detained in a Washington D.C.-area jail and is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 5.

Ohm says he needs time to review the complex deal with Ferrier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.

 

 

  

