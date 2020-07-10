Quebec woman arrested after leaving two kids in a hot car

by Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

Quebec provincial police (SQ) arrested a woman Thursday afternoon after she allegedly left her two children in the car with the engine off during a record-breaking heat wave.

According to the SQ, two children under 10 years old were left in the car around noon in front of a medical clinic for about an hour on Larocque St. (about an hour west of Montreal) while their mother from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield in Monteregie went for a doctor’s appointment.

The temperatures at the time were pushing above 35 degrees Celsius.

A concerned citizen called 911, and SQ officers arrived on the scene to find the keys in the ignition but the car’s engine off. One of the rear windows was lowered.

The two children did not suffer heat stroke.

The officers questioned the mother, arrested and released her on a promise to appear in court.

The file will now be forwarded to Crown prosecutors who will decide whether or not to press charges. Charges could include child abandonment.

Youth protection authorities were also notified and will investigate.

The hottest spot Thursday was recorded in Saint-Anicet, not far from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, which peaked at 35.6 Celsius, breaking a 1955 heat record of 34.4.

The maximum temperature occurred between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.