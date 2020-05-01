iHeartRadio
Quebec woman charged for smearing mucus on building bannister

image.jpg

A 68-year-old woman in the Monteregie region of Quebec has been arrested for spreading her mucus on her apartment building's banisters.

The Ste-Catherine resident faces charges of mischief and harassment. The woman's actions were caught on video from the building's surveillance cameras that circulated widely online.

Other tenants reported the woman's actions to police, who initially issued a warning. But officers from the Roussillon Intermunicipal force then went to her home to question her.

The woman was released on a promise to appear at the Longueuil courthouse on July 23.

The suspect is the latest Quebec resident to be charged for indecent actions during the COVID-19 pandemic. A 20-year-old man was caught deliberaly coughing on a payment terminal and a 23-year-old woman was seen spitting in the face of a person in a depanneur.  

