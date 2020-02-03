iHeartRadio
Quebec woman found dead in Cuba, partner arrested

A stock image of police car lights. (Pexels)

Cuban police are investigating the death of Nathalie Fraser, a 52-year-old Quebecer whose body was found last week in Cuba.

The victim's partner was arrested and authorities say he is the primary suspect in connection with her death.

Fraser's relatives say they hadn't heard from her since Jan. 18 and only learned about her death when police visited them last week.

Fraser was known to spend the winters with her partner in Matanzas, about 50 kilometers from Varadero.

Global Affairs Canada has not yet said when Fraser's remains will be returned to Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.

