Quebec woman missing since 2008; lawyer to give update Friday

Lawyer Marc Bellemare believes that Marilyn Bergeron, who disappeared from her parents' home in Quebec City more than 14 years ago, could be in Ontario.

Bellemare, who was Quebec's justice minister and attorney general in 2003 and 2004, will hold a press conference on Friday morning in Hawkesbury, in eastern Ontario. He will be accompanied by the parents of the missing woman, Michel Bergeron and Andrée Béchard, and, he specified, by a crucial witness to validate his hypothesis.

The notice of meeting sent Wednesday morning by Bellemare does not mention the presence of police investigators at the press conference.

On February 17, 2008, Marilyn Bergeron, who was 24 years old at the time, left her parents' home to take a walk, she told them.

The police investigation has so far determined that she went to an ATM in Quebec City and then made a transaction at a restaurant in Saint-Romuald, on the South Shore.

She has not been heard from since.

On the day of her disappearance, Marilyn Bergeron had brown hair and a horse tattoo on her chest, on the right side.

Information received from her parents indicated that a number of days prior to her disappearance, Marilyn Bergeron had left Montreal where she lived to return to live with her parents in Quebec City.



