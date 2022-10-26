iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec woman missing since 2008; lawyer to give update Friday


Marilyn Bergeron is pictured here in 2008 (Left) and in an age-progression portrait compiled by authorities in 2018 (Right) to renew public interest in the investigation. She disappeared February 17, 2008. (CTV Montreal)

Lawyer Marc Bellemare believes that Marilyn Bergeron, who disappeared from her parents' home in Quebec City more than 14 years ago, could be in Ontario.

Bellemare, who was Quebec's justice minister and attorney general in 2003 and 2004, will hold a press conference on Friday morning in Hawkesbury, in eastern Ontario. He will be accompanied by the parents of the missing woman, Michel Bergeron and Andrée Béchard, and, he specified, by a crucial witness to validate his hypothesis.

The notice of meeting sent Wednesday morning by Bellemare does not mention the presence of police investigators at the press conference.

On February 17, 2008, Marilyn Bergeron, who was 24 years old at the time, left her parents' home to take a walk, she told them.

The police investigation has so far determined that she went to an ATM in Quebec City and then made a transaction at a restaurant in Saint-Romuald, on the South Shore.

She has not been heard from since.

On the day of her disappearance, Marilyn Bergeron had brown hair and a horse tattoo on her chest, on the right side.

Information received from her parents indicated that a number of days prior to her disappearance, Marilyn Bergeron had left Montreal where she lived to return to live with her parents in Quebec City.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 26, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*