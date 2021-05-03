Quebec woman who believed in conspiracy theories and refused vaccine dies from COVID-19

A Quebec woman who didn’t believe in the COVID-19 vaccine has left behind an important message for the public hours before the virus claimed her life: get vaccinated.

Family and friends are mourning the death of Gisele Beaudoin, a singer who lived in the Drummondville area. She died Sunday after a short battle with the coronavirus.

Monic Beaudoin shared her sister’s last wishes in a Facebook post on Saturday, while she was still fighting the virus.

"She asked me to tell all of you to get vaccinated because she didn’t believe," Monic wrote.

"Like some of you, she was a conspiracy theorist and anti-masker."

Others shared their condolences on Facebook after learning about her death, including Barbara Barerre.

"Unfortunately, Gisele never wanted the vaccine. Despite her brave fight with Covid for 5 days, she leaves us today at 4 p.m.," she wrote on social media.

"Sad because even if she didn't believe it, she didn't deserve this."

Gisele was the oldest of seven siblings and has three kids of her own with her husband, Bertrand Bibeau, according to the bio page on her website.