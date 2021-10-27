Quebec won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, other school staff

Quebec's Health Department says mandatory vaccination won't be imposed on school workers due to an improvement in the pandemic situation across the province and high rates of vaccination among staff.

In a news release, the department says 90 per cent of staff working in preschool, elementary and high schools are adequately vaccinated.

The province is reporting 478 new COVID-19 cases today, along with four more deaths related to the virus.

Health officials say hospitalizations fell by two to 257, while the number of patients in intensive care remains steady at 66.

The province says it vaccinated 10,021 people on Tuesday.

The province's public health institute says about 90.5 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 87.7 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 27, 2021.