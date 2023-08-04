Quebec workers' union suspending advertising with Meta

Quebec's largest union federation, the FTQ, announced Friday that it's suspending all advertising purchases from Meta, which includes the Facebook and Instagram platforms.

The FTQ is reacting to Meta's refusal to negotiate royalties with Canadian media under Bill C-18, which was passed last June. In retaliation for this legislation, Meta is removing Canadian media content from its platforms.

FTQ president Magali Picard says Meta has taken an undemocratic step that deprives the public of credible information. She adds that Meta is profiting from the articles and news of press groups without paying those who have produced this content.

The extent of the FTQ's advertising purchases from Meta was not specified.

The union says it will take identical action against Google if it follows through on its threats to boycott Canadian media.

Numerous institutions, including the governments of Canada and Quebec, have recently announced the suspension of advertising purchases on Meta.

In 2021, Australia passed a law similar to Canada's Bill C-18. Meta then temporarily blocked information from Facebook before entering into agreements with news publishers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 4, 2023.