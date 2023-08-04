iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec workers' union suspending advertising with Meta


image.jpg

Quebec's largest union federation, the FTQ, announced Friday that it's suspending all advertising purchases from Meta, which includes the Facebook and Instagram platforms.

The FTQ is reacting to Meta's refusal to negotiate royalties with Canadian media under Bill C-18, which was passed last June. In retaliation for this legislation, Meta is removing Canadian media content from its platforms.

FTQ president Magali Picard says Meta has taken an undemocratic step that deprives the public of credible information. She adds that Meta is profiting from the articles and news of press groups without paying those who have produced this content.

The extent of the FTQ's advertising purchases from Meta was not specified.

The union says it will take identical action against Google if it follows through on its threats to boycott Canadian media.

Numerous institutions, including the governments of Canada and Quebec, have recently announced the suspension of advertising purchases on Meta.

In 2021, Australia passed a law similar to Canada's Bill C-18. Meta then temporarily blocked information from Facebook before entering into agreements with news publishers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 4, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*