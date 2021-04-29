iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec writer Claude Jasmin has died at age 91

Writer Claude Jasmin receives the Athanase-David Prize (Literature) from former culture minister Luc Fortin, at the Prix du Quebec ceremony, Wednesday, November 8, 2016, at the National Assembly in Quebec City. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot

Writer, scenographer and pamphleteer Claude Jasmin, who wrote the TV series 'La Petite Patrie' in the mid-1970s, died on Wednesday night at the age of 91.

The news was announced Thursday by his website without any further details.

Jasmin published about 50 books, including `Pleure pas Germaine', in 1965, written entirely in joual, as a nose-thumbing to supporters of 'speaking well.'

His novel "La Sablière" (1979) was made into the 1984 film "Mario," by Jean Beaudin, with Francis Reddy.

In 2016, the Quebec government bestowed upon him its highest literary award, the Athanase-David prize.

In 2003, Louis Cornellier, literary critic for Le Devoir, summed up the qualities of this "boisterous and populist novelist" as follows: a sense of neighbourhood life, a fascination with his surroundings, the depth and mystery of the human being, the art of storytelling, and an unshakeable faith in writing.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error